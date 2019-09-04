Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Resources
More Obituaries for Angel Holguin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angel Holguin


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Angel Holguin Obituary
Lubbock- Angel V. Holguin, 84 of Lubbock, TX peacefully passed from this life on September 1, 2019. He was born in Marfa, TX on December 24, 1934 to David and Desederia Holguin. He married Eustolia Salmon on April 17, 1956, and they had six children. He was a hard working man and was a wonderful provider for his family. His house was always open for anyone that wanted to be there. Angel was very involved with his children. Whether it was getting them involved in church by having them become altar servers, to running North East Little League back in the late 70s and early 80s. Angel lived his life to the fullest and always enjoyed time spent with family. He loved his children, grand children and great-grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed time outdoors, and went to many of his grandchildren's softball, football and baseball games. Fishing was his favorite thing to do, so there were many times spent camping at the lake with his family. Angel provided countless wonderful stories to be told and re-told at future family gatherings. Angel is survived by his wife Eustolia Holguin. He is also survived by his brothers Domingo Holguin, Enrique Holguin, Manuel Holguin, sisters, Yolanda Ramirez, Lela Olguin, and sister Carolina Holguin. He is also survived by his sons, Miguel Holguin, Ricardo Holguin, Antonio Holguin and Abel Holguin, all of Lubbock, TX, and his daughters Rosemary Guzman and Rosalinda Holguin, both of Lubbock, TX. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jacob Holguin, Isaiah Pauda, Christopher Davila, Caleb Holguin, Luis Rodriguez, Adam Lopez, and Justin Martinez. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday September 5th at 7:00 PM. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Friday September 6th at 10:00AM. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Angel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now