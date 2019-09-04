|
|
Lubbock- Angel V. Holguin, 84 of Lubbock, TX peacefully passed from this life on September 1, 2019. He was born in Marfa, TX on December 24, 1934 to David and Desederia Holguin. He married Eustolia Salmon on April 17, 1956, and they had six children. He was a hard working man and was a wonderful provider for his family. His house was always open for anyone that wanted to be there. Angel was very involved with his children. Whether it was getting them involved in church by having them become altar servers, to running North East Little League back in the late 70s and early 80s. Angel lived his life to the fullest and always enjoyed time spent with family. He loved his children, grand children and great-grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed time outdoors, and went to many of his grandchildren's softball, football and baseball games. Fishing was his favorite thing to do, so there were many times spent camping at the lake with his family. Angel provided countless wonderful stories to be told and re-told at future family gatherings. Angel is survived by his wife Eustolia Holguin. He is also survived by his brothers Domingo Holguin, Enrique Holguin, Manuel Holguin, sisters, Yolanda Ramirez, Lela Olguin, and sister Carolina Holguin. He is also survived by his sons, Miguel Holguin, Ricardo Holguin, Antonio Holguin and Abel Holguin, all of Lubbock, TX, and his daughters Rosemary Guzman and Rosalinda Holguin, both of Lubbock, TX. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jacob Holguin, Isaiah Pauda, Christopher Davila, Caleb Holguin, Luis Rodriguez, Adam Lopez, and Justin Martinez. Visitation and Rosary will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday September 5th at 7:00 PM. Services will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Friday September 6th at 10:00AM. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019