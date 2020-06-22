Lubbock- Kaylee McCartor was born on May 29, 1968 in Lubbock Texas to James Lewis and Sherry Spence. She left this world to be with the lord on June 17, 2020. She was a loving mother of two girls, Kelci and Bryton and her old man, Scott Turner. Kaylee Graduated from Lamar High School in Arlington Texas. She was an LVN for 8 years with Dr. Christopher Rose. She spent her life being a bright spirit to loving family and friends. Kaylee was one of the most fun filled people anyone could have had the chance to meet but she also had a tiger side of her nobody knew how to handle. No matter what, everyone knew she had their back no matter who they were. She would fight and she would cry with anyone anytime no matter the circumstance. She was the person everyone wanted to open up to or look up to and to be. She brightened every room she walked into with just her smile, then everyone's life as they got to know her. She had a will and a way with everything she did. She lived a beautiful life full of love and happiness and would have wished that on everyone around her. Kaylee's most special moments were spent with her daughters Kelci and Bryton no matter where or when. She was known as the mom to everyone from friends to nieces to family and the day she entered their lives she earned the nickname "momma". Kaylee absolutely cared for every person no matter their background nor their history because that's just who she was.She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother .She is survived by her two daughters Bryton and Kelci and her old man.Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 2 PM at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.