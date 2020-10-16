Lubbock- 53 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Angela was born on July 17, 1967 to Vernice Newton and Ella Marie Terrell. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Vernice Newton; two daughters, Antranette (Deshanaric) Briley and Qunisha Terrell; one son, Victor Terrell; one sister, Mary Ann Wallace; two brothers, Torrice Terrell and Clyde Terrell; two grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.