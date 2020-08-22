Levelland- Mrs. Angelita Elena Vargas age 80 of Levelland passed away on August 16th, 2020 in Levelland.



She was born on March 18th, 1940 in Yoakum, Tx.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday August 25th, 2020 at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland at 10:00 A.M.in Levelland. Officiating: Pastor: Richard Trevino Music by : Johnny Vasquez



Burial will be held at The City of Levelland Cemetery. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland



