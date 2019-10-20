|
Fort Worth- Anilois Matthews, 92, born in Troy, Ala., passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. Graveside Service will be 10:15 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at DFW National Cemetery where she will be interred with her beloved husband, Willie B. Matthews. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Friday, at Ridgmar Place independent living, 2151 Green Oaks Road, Fort Worth, Texas. She enjoyed a full life as an X-ray technician, military wife and loving mother. She shared her multitude of talents with friends and neighbors. She was a longtime member of Highland Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas where she was a Sunday school coordinator and teacher. She is survived by two daughters, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019