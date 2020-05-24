|
|
Portland, OR- Longtime advertising executive, Anita (Pope) Carlson passed away May 20 in Lubbock, Texas, after a fall and a broken hip. A 45 year resident of Portland, Anita was married to David Carlson, a well known cameraman and engineer at KGW-TV for 38 years, who preceded her in death in 1998.
She was born in Plainview, Texas to Bill and Vera Pope. The family moved to Lubbock in 1935. She entered college at 16 and graduated from Texas Tech University in 1952 to begin a long and exciting career in advertising. Her first job was at KFYO Radio in Lubbock. She soon moved to Denver, Colorado as a television producer, an unusual opportunity for a woman at that time.
Her next move as a producer was to television in Eugene, Oregon, and then to radio in Portland. She later opened a successful advertising agency in Portland, one of the early pioneers when a woman didn't do that.
She is survived by her brother, James Pope, of Lubbock, her nieces, Jana Pope of Las Cruces, New Mexico and Dale Bea of Spring Branch, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Vera Pope, her sister-in-law LaVerne Pope, and her nephew Mark Pope.
Services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020