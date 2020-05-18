|
|
Seagraves, Texas- Anita Kim Hanson (62) went home to be with her heavenly father Friday, May 15, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 19, 2020 Gaines County Cemetery Seagraves. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Reynolds and Rev. Trevor Hanson. Service are under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home of Seagraves.
She was born August 12, 1957 in Seagraves to S.M. Hanson and Pat Carver Hanson. She was preceded in death by her father. She graduated from Seagraves High School and attended West Texas in Canyon, Texas. She was a very active member of First Baptist Church of Seagraves.
Survivors include two sons, Casey Peevy of San Clemente, California and Cody Peevy and wife Carrie Pharris of Lubbock and Dean Peevy, father of Casey and Cody. Mother Pat Hanson of The Colony; a sister Kay Gill and husband Eddie of Whitesboro, a brother Sim Hanson and wife Teresa of The Colony; 9 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Kim was loved by her family and many friends of her community and will be missed dearly.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 18 to May 19, 2020