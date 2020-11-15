Brownfield- A smile is missing from among us, but don't the heavens seem brighter? We lost our precious mother, Nanny and friend this week and our lives will never be the same. We are heartbroken now for our loss, but we know she had a glorious reunion in heaven, and we know that we will see her again one day, and for that, we are most grateful.Anita Maxine Hancock was born on March 23, 1938 to Walter and Estelle Cheatham in Chillicothe, Texas. She opened her eyes in heaven on November 11, 2020.Anita grew up and went to school at Union. She married Donald Hancock on December 22, 1955. They had many happy years together, as she worked side by side with him on the farm. Donald was called home in 2003. After Donald's death, Anita became quite the businesswoman and always knew just how things should be done.Anita was very active in different organizations, many of those being related to agriculture. She was also very active in WMU and other activities at the Baptist Church in Wellman. Later, she joined First Christian Church in Brownfield, and became an active member, serving her Savior there. She was also involved in the Terry County Historical Commission and was very interested in preserving the rich history of Terry County.Anita was such a fun and loving lady. She was so outgoing and always had that bright, beautiful smile that lit up the room. She had a contagious laugh. She was a very smart woman, and was certainly opinionated and didn't mind letting you know what she thought. But it was always with love, and no hard feelings.She was very generous and supported many charities and would go out of her way to help people in need.She was true servant to the Lord. She had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and knew Him as her personal Savior. She desired that all those around her come to know Jesus, as well.She loved spending time with family, probably more than anything. So many memories flood our minds as we remember the good times together, playing games, laughing, talking, enjoying each other. She loved to travel and was fortunate to get to do a lot of traveling in her life.Anita loved going to the cabin in Cloudcroft. That is where she and Donald honeymooned, and she always loved that place like a second home. Her family is also most at home at the cabin in Cloudcroft. Anita always enjoyed watching the elk and the deer in the evenings. The times gathered there with family will always be treasured memories. So much laughter and fun were in that place. There was always a puzzle going on the dining room table and games were played well into the night. No one wanting the fun to end.She loved going to the Lady Raider basketball games, and she loved to shop. Mostly for shoes! She loved her chihuahua Gracie with all her heart.Later in life, she met J.C. Tatum and he became the second love of her life. She spent many happy hours with J.C. traveling and spending time with kids and grandkids. He seemed to complete her at this stage of life. One thing they truly enjoyed together was going to Senior Dances with their friends. Sadly, J.C. passed away just days before Anita. While Anita never knew that J.C. had passed, what a great surprise when he and Donald were both there to greet her when she opened her eyes in heaven on that first day.Anita was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Leon and Weldon Cheatham.She is survived by her three children - sons Leslie Hancock of Brownfield, and Timmy Hancock and wife Lesa of Lubbock and her daughter Kristi Phillips and husband Gregg of Brownfield.She also leaves behind with many happy memories her grandchildren - Jason Hancock (Kim), Logan Hancock (Christian), Luke Hancock, Laci Hickson (Jerry), Haley Lambert (Stephen), Sadie Blundell (Kelsey), Katie Loera (Bryan) and Jolie Paiva (Shaun).Her great-grandchildren include - Kenzie and Rylan Hancock, Porter and Wyatt Hancock, Dylan and Dawnleigh Hickson, Layni Head, Lottie and Bo Blundell, Maxine and Arlen Loera, and Gemma Paiva.She is also survived by her brothers Kenneth, Darwin and Keith Cheatham.The entire family wishes to say a special thank you to the nurses at Lubbock Heart Hospital. "These people held our mom's hand and comforted her when we could not be there. They took all our phone calls, at all hours and even allowed us the opportunity to talk to Mom when she was able. They always answered the call and went above and beyond what we expected. We are so very grateful to you."Anita will lie in state at the Brownfield Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday, November 14 and 15 from 12 - 8 p.m. You are welcomed to come by and pay your respects.A graveside service will be held at the Terry County Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 16. Please wear masks and social distance.