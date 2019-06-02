|
Colorado Springs- Ann Edmunds was born at Mercy Hospital in Slaton, Texas on November 2, 1942 to Edwin and Dora Alice Haddock. She passed away at the age of 76 in Colorado Springs on May 22, 2019. She attended Slaton schools throughout high school followed by one year of college at North Texas State University in Denton, Texas. She received her 3-year nursing diploma degree from Methodist Hospital in 1979. She was married to the love of her life, Dale Arden Edmunds from 1962 until his death in 1975. She was a stay at home mom until she became a nurse. Both were jobs that she dearly loved. She was a nurse for more than 30 years, touching many lives of those she cared for. Ann's hobbies were collecting antiques and gardening. She loved spending time in the mountains in New Mexico and Colorado. Her family was the most important thing in her life. Ann lived a life dedicated to taking care of others, including patients, friends, and family. She was well loved by everyone who knew her and will be greatly missed. Proceeded in death by her parents, Edwin H. Haddock and Dora Alice Haddock and her husband Dale Arden Edmunds. Survived by her four children: Ginger McVay and husband Mark, Jarrod Edmunds and wife Tina, Julie Thompson and husband Phillip, and Jason Edmunds, 5 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be on June 10th at 10:30 a.m. at the Slaton cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations to be made to New Century Hospice in Colorado Springs or the .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 2 to June 3, 2019