Seagraves- Seagraves.... Funeral services for Ann Franklin McKinzie,85, of Seagraves will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday in The First Baptist Church Of Seagraves with interment to Follow in The Gaines County Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home .Ann Passed away Friday. She was born Apr. 25,1935 in Lamesa to E.B. and Ona Faye Franklin.Ann was the Home Economics teacher at Seagraves High School for over 41 years. She Married Thomas "Woody " Mckinzie on July 6,1956 and has resided in Seagraves since that time. Ann was preceded in death by a son Alan McKinzie a brother and two sisters along with two half-brothers and a half-sister. She is survived by her husband Thomas "Woody" McKinzie , a son Monty McKinzie and his wife Mona all of Seagraves ; a brother David Franklin and two sisters Wilda Nobis and Kathryn Wilson along with two grandchildren Monica Boney and her husband Ezra and Miki Adams and her husband Evan ; and Great grandchildren Keegan ,Wyatt,and Lillie Adams,Cora and Kyla Boney. In lieu of Flowers memorial may be made to the First Baptist Church or the Alzheimer Foundation. Family and friends will gather Monday 6:00 to 7:30 in the Ratliff Funeral Home for visitation



