Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Ann (Hamm) McGill


1934 - 2020
Ann (Hamm) McGill Obituary
Lubbock- Ann McGill passed away on May 21, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 86 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott during the services. The services will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020
