|
|
Lubbock- Ann McGill passed away on May 21, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 86 years at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. In support of the health of our community, seating is limited due to the social distancing requirement set by Governor Abbott during the services. The services will be live-streamed and will be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 24 to May 25, 2020