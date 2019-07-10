|
Lubbock- Ann Louise McLaren, 96, went to be with the Lord on July 6, 2019. Ann was born in Merkel, Texas, on November 5, 1922, to the late W.C. and Mary Ruth Lepard. She was married for 73 years to Horace Raymond McLaren, with whom she created a loving home for their family. She was a long-time member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; her daughter, Barbara McGrew; and two siblings, Jackie Lepard and Waymon Lepard. She is survived by her son, Gary McLaren (Andra), brother Glenn Lepard, sister Doris Taylor, 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A family graveside service was held at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Lubbock, 3702 21st St. Lubbock, Texas 79410.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019