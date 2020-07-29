Lubbock- Ann Burke Rowley passed away suddenly on Friday, July 24, 2020, after a brief hospitalization. She had suffered from multiple medical issues for the last few years and is now at peace with her husband Milton "Mac" Rowley, who passed away last September. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6 pm-8 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Attendees will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask when possible. A mass to celebrate her life of 78 years is scheduled at 10 am, Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church.
Ann Patrice was born to Lawrence "Larry" and Jane Wall Burke on September 22, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the youngest of 5 children. She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brothers Lawrence, Edward, and Patrick and is survived by her sister Jane Burke Kleinheinz of Lake Oswego, Oregon. She graduated from St. Scholastica High School in Chicago, Illinois, in 1959. That fall, Ann matriculated at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
Legend has it that Ann met her future husband, Mac Rowley, the first week at Creighton in the fall of 1959. She started dating the tall, handsome, slightly unpolished boy from Clovis, NM, that first week of college, and although there were significantly more men than women enrolled at Creighton in those years, she never looked back. Ann graduated from Creighton University in 1963 with a B.S.M.T degree, and she and Mac were married on August 10, 1963, at St Mary of the Woods Church in Chicago, IL. Ann began working as a medical technologist in Omaha until Mac received his Medical degree in 1964.
Ann kept busy having and raising three children in four years while Mac was a surgery resident at Creighton. Jane was born in 1964, Mike, in 1966 and Susan in 1968. If that wasn't enough work, Mac was then a surgeon in the United States Air Force, so the young family moved to Misawa, Japan, from 1969-1972. Those years in Japan were a source of many fond memories of travel, fun, and friendships that lasted a lifetime. At that point, Mac decided he would pursue training in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, so once again, Ann packed up and moved the family of 5 into a two-bedroom apartment in New York City while Mac completed his training for two more years. Finally, after 11 years of marriage, in 1974, Mac got a real job, and the family settled for good in Lubbock, TX.
Ann then had a real home, and she began to get involved heavily in local charities, politics and also become the practice manager for her husband's medical office. She was very active in the Lubbock Women's Club, serving on many committees over the years, and was also a past president of the L.W.C. She was involved in the L.C.G. county medical auxiliary, including serving as past president. She was very active in the Lubbock Symphony Guild and was co-chairman of the Symphony Ball in 1987. She volunteered as a host family for Reese Air Force base in the early 1990s. She volunteered for the ARCS Foundation and the Adult daycare center. She was also heavily involved in Republican politics and a member of the Lubbock Area Republican Women and served as a local precinct chairman. She was also involved in her church and served on the Altar Society at St. Elizabeth's Church as well as the council of Catholic women. As the kids left for college and careers, Ann and Mac began to travel extensively as a couple and with friends, domestically and abroad. Their passion for travel lasted for decades, and they traveled to almost every corner of the globe.
Ann is survived by her children Jane Rowley and her husband Randy Kinnison; Mike Rowley and his wife Carolyn and Susan Rowley; grandchildren Annie, Katie, and Ellie Kinnison; Meg and John Rowley; and Matt Slowik
The family would like to thank Ashely and Sandy for their care of Ann, especially after Mac passed away last year.
The family of Ann Burke Rowley chose the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences or the Lubbock Women's Club Historical Foundation for dedications in her memory. Please visit www.lubbockwomensclub.com
or www.lepaa.org
to contribute.