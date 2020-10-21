1/1
Ann Vincent (Tolleson) Blackburn
1943 - 2020
Lubbock- Ann Marie Blackburn, age 77, of Lubbock went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 17, 2020. Ann was born on March 23, 1943, to Charles and Margaret Tolleson in Houston, Texas. Ann spent her youth in Idalou until she moved to Lubbock. Ann was a successful businesswoman and co-owned Fulton's Hair Designers where she worked with her daughter, Venessa, and women that were like her second family. She was an active member of SEA of Lubbock for many years. Ann loved Jesus and was a member of Sunset Church of Christ. Her week wasn't complete without attending church, enjoying fellowship, and singing hymns.

Survivors include her devoted husband Robert Blackburn, sister, Wanda Trent of Midland, Texas, daughter Venessa Lynn, son Aaron Vincent (Tia), step-daughters Sherra Besinger (David), Paige Rodriguez, and Michele Casstevens (John). Grandchildren include Lindsey Kopriva, Lauren Matson, Courtney Norvelle, Jessi McCathren, Samuel McCathren, Sophie Rodriguez, Rachel Casstevens, and Sarah Casstevens; two great-grandchildren McKinley and Nathan.

Services will be 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 22nd at Lake Ridge Chapel. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net. In support of her family's health, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family would cherish your messages, memories, and condolences. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
