El Prado- Anna Anice (Genender) Joy, age 46, passed away on August 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Anice was born on October 8, 1973 in Lubbock, Texas to Rodney Joy and Latrelle (Bright) Joy. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1992 where she was involved in basketball and Young Life. In 1996 Anice graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Business. After graduation, she married Paul Genender in Dallas, Texas. They have two children Jack and George Genender.In 2014 Anice moved to Taos, New Mexico to explore a career in Yoga and opened Hot Yoga Taos. She was deeply involved with the Taos and Arroyo Seco Communities.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother Latrelle Joy, father Rodney Joy, Step-Mother Sandra Joy, her brothers Craig Joy and Gery Joy and her sons Jack Genender and George Genender.Anice was preceded in death by an infant brother, Reagan Lee Joy, her maternal grandparents, Zed and AnnaZell Bright and her paternal grandparents, Oral and Ila Joy.Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Home of Lubbock Texas.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Broadway Church of Christ in Lubbock, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Elmwood Memorial Park in Abilene, Texas, in the Joy Family section.Memorials may be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock Foundation, P.O. Box 2449 Lubbock, TX 79408.