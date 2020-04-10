|
|
Lubbock- Anna Charlene (Maloy) Hart, 83, former Seminole, Oklahoma resident, died at her home in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. She was born on August 7, 1936 to Ike Maloy and Marie Owens (Maloy) Young.
Charlene received her Bachelor of Science in Education and taught at Rush Elementary for 30 years. She was President of Eta Rho Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International Society, President of the Lubbock Educators Association, President of Lubbock Study Club, Member of the Downtown Bible Class, member of the First Baptist Church, Lubbock Women's Club and the Broadway Belles and 1928 Bridge Clubs. Charlene was known for her kind, loving heart. She was known as the "Brownie Lady" for her delicious brownies that she was always sharing with everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband; James Larry Hart, her parents; Ike Maloy and Marie Young. She is survived by her daughter; Marcia Perry and her husband Kenneth of Lubbock, Texas, her brother; Stan Young of Edmond, Oklahoma, her granddaughter; Kristin Walton and her husband Shawn of Littlefield, Texas and great granddaughters; Addison Walton, Kinsley Walton and Anna Walton.
Graveside services are planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Seminole, Oklahoma with Rev. Carl Whitfield officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Charlene's memory be made to the of the .
Services are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole, Oklahoma.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020