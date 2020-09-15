1/1
Anna Doris (Phillips) Thompson
1931 - 2020
Salem, VA- Anna Doris (Phillips) Thompson, 88, of Roanoke, Va. went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was born November 15, 1931, in Slaton, TX to the late Sam and Ruth Phillips, attended Texas Tech University, and married her childhood sweetheart Jack. The Santa Fe Railroad led them to live in Albuquerque, Topeka and Chicago before settling in Salem when Jack took a position with Graham-White Manufacturing. She retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield and enjoyed her travels to 40 countries around the world. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church and Cave Spring Baptist Church, among other organizations where she enjoyed time with dear friends. She was a model Christian woman, first and foremost, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for the smile on her face, cheerful attitude, giving heart, and elegance.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Jack Thompson, and brother Sam Phillips, II. She is survived by her children Craig (Annette) Thompson, Salem; Drew (Novella) Thompson, Charlottesville; Amy (Sam) Whittaker, Roanoke; her grandchildren Mackenzie (Barry) Prandi, David Campbell, Taylor Thompson, Gage Thompson, Hunter Whittaker, Lauren Whittaker; great-grandchildren Webster Horan (Stephanie) and Evelyn Prandi; great-great-grandchild Sebastian; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

A very special thank you to the staff of Brandon Oaks who cared for her and brought happiness to her every day.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, September 15 at 2:00 p.m. at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem with the Rev. Everett Kier officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Slaton, TX at Englewood Cemetery Saturday, September 19, at 10:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests monetary gifts be made to the Brandon Oaks Resident Endowment Fund, Salem Baptist Church or Cave Spring Baptist Church.

For those unable to attend services on Tuesday, a webcast portal will be available by visiting her obituary at www.johnmoakey.com at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
