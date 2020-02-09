|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Anne Wood Thompson, 84, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:30 AM Monday, February 10, 2020 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Anne by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Anne passed away February 5, 2020. Anne Wood was born January 27, 1936 in Loving, NM. She married Kent Lowell Thompson on September 2, 1955. She was a member of Trinity Church. Her husband preceded her in death on January 19, 2020.
Loved ones include children, Mark Thompson; Lisa Klein and husband, Danny; Scott Thompson and wife, Michele; Brian Thompson and wife, Robin; grandchildren, Lacy Cunningham, Daniel and David Klein, Daric, Tylrr and Crissi Thompson, Schuyler Johnson and Zac Thompson; 11 great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020