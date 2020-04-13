|
|
LUBBOCK- A private grave side service for Annell Billingsley Kester will be held at East View Cemetery in Vernon, Texas. Grandson Taylor Robles officiating. Immediate family only. Annell passed away on April 11th, 2020. She was born on August 8th 1939 to George and Tempie Doggett in Olton Texas. She graduated from high school in 1958 in Olton Texas. Annell married Clinton Billingsley of Olton on March 7th, 1959 and had two children, Barry and Tonda. Following her husband's death, Annell moved to Lubbock Texas. Lubbock is where she met her husband of 35 years, Max Kester of Odell Texas. They married November 25th,1980. Several years later they moved to Chillicothe Texas where they enjoyed farming and ranching. Annell loved being on the farm and was a beautiful homemaker. Her passion was her children and grandchildren. She loved unconditionally and taught all of us how to love the same. She is preceded in death by her parents George and Tempie Doggett, a brother Bennie Doggett, and sister Joy Wyche.
She is survived by a brother Allen Doggett of Lubbock Texas. Her children Barry Billingsley and wife Mendy of Weatherford Texas, Tonda Robles and husband Edwin of Lubbock Texas, Helen Pope and husband Todd of Shallowater Texas, Ashley Cox and husband Jeff of Olton Texas. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren Clark Billingsley, Kristen Billingsley Soble, Taylor Robles, McKenzi Robles Quintana, Logan Robles, Kylie Robles, Katelyn Pope Stone, Kandace Pope, Charlie Cox, and Olivia Cox. She is also survived by 16 great grandchildren. A special thank you to the staff and residents of Heartland House who loved our mom as we did. You will always be a part of our family. The family suggests memorials be made to Texas Home Health and Hospice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020