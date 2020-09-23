1/1
Annie Louise Harris
1948 - 2020
Lubbock- Annie Louise Harris, 71, of Lubbock passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born in Lubbock to Leander and Lucy (Dial) Hardeman on December 16, 1948. Annie grew up in Lubbock where she graduated from Dunbar High School. She became a military wife of Herbert Harris for 36 years and traveled extensively but returned home in 1990. Annie was a cosmetologist, a housewife, a babysitter, but most importantly a loving mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of St. Luke's Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Richard Harris (Angela) of North Lake, Texas, Herbert Harris (Xochitl) of Dallas, Angela Harris of Lubbock, Clifton Harris (Yvette) of Lubbock; sisters Mary Stephens (Willie) of Lubbock, Vickie Hardeman of Lubbock, Debra Williams (Will) of Dallas, Lucy Price (Verdell) of Lubbock; brothers, Johnny Hardeman (Joan) of Lubbock, Elvin Hardeman (Carrie) of Rowlett; 7 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Annie was preceded in death by her parents, Leander and Lucy Hardeman; two sisters, Connie Hardeman and Marjorie Price; one grandchild Jacquelyn Renee and one great-grandchild, Eli James Tuthill.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Lyon's Chapel Baptist Church at 10 AM with Pastor Davis officiating.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
