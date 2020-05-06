|
Lubbock- Annie Mae Stanley, 91 of Lubbock gained her wings on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Annie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Maxine, Anise (Anthony), Kevin (Tracey), Marcus (Leigthia), Erin (Antony); three sisters, Mary Ethel, Linda, Gertrude; one brother, Willie; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Cookie, Tasha, Melaniesha, Monique, Marcaya, TiAmos, Taneka , Marcus, Brandon and Lamar; 30 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be held Friday at 11am at St. Matthew Baptist Church. Wake- Thursday at Ossie Curry Funeral Home; family visitation 1-3pm; public 3-6pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020