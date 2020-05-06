Home

Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
(806) 765-6711
Service
Friday, May 1, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Baptist Church
Visitation
Thursday, May 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
Wake
Private
Ossie Curry Funeral Home
1805 Martin Luther King Blvd
Lubbock, TX 79408
Annie Mae Stanley Obituary
Lubbock- Annie Mae Stanley, 91 of Lubbock gained her wings on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Annie leaves to cherish her memory her children, Maxine, Anise (Anthony), Kevin (Tracey), Marcus (Leigthia), Erin (Antony); three sisters, Mary Ethel, Linda, Gertrude; one brother, Willie; 11 grandchildren, Stephanie, Cookie, Tasha, Melaniesha, Monique, Marcaya, TiAmos, Taneka , Marcus, Brandon and Lamar; 30 great great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Services will be held Friday at 11am at St. Matthew Baptist Church. Wake- Thursday at Ossie Curry Funeral Home; family visitation 1-3pm; public 3-6pm.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 6 to May 7, 2020
