Lubbock- 18, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Antawn was born on September 24, 2000 to LaTasha Jones and Eric Wilson.He was a manager at Subway. Antawn leaves to cherish his parents, LaTasha Jones (Ricky Shaw, Sr.) and Eric Wilson (Shawnega Porter); grandparents, Ira Rogers, Roxanne Wilson, and Larry (Karen) Harris; brothers, Iza Wilson, Ricky Shaw, Jr., Marzelle Williams, and Tyrell Clewis; sister, Ayuanna Sheppard; six uncles, Tyrone (Vicky) Hunter, Stephen Hunter, Sr., Reggie (Rachel) Jones, Quincy (Lashonta) Houston, Calvin Harris, and Jonathan (Ashley) Harris; three aunts, Dee Robinson, Shena Washington, and LaTrina Harris; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019