Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater St. James Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Antawn Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antawn Dwayne Wilson


2000 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antawn Dwayne Wilson Obituary
Lubbock- 18, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Antawn was born on September 24, 2000 to LaTasha Jones and Eric Wilson.He was a manager at Subway. Antawn leaves to cherish his parents, LaTasha Jones (Ricky Shaw, Sr.) and Eric Wilson (Shawnega Porter); grandparents, Ira Rogers, Roxanne Wilson, and Larry (Karen) Harris; brothers, Iza Wilson, Ricky Shaw, Jr., Marzelle Williams, and Tyrell Clewis; sister, Ayuanna Sheppard; six uncles, Tyrone (Vicky) Hunter, Stephen Hunter, Sr., Reggie (Rachel) Jones, Quincy (Lashonta) Houston, Calvin Harris, and Jonathan (Ashley) Harris; three aunts, Dee Robinson, Shena Washington, and LaTrina Harris; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antawn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now