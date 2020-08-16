Lubbock- Anthony Carrizalez, 52, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. Anthony was born May 28, 1968 to Lupe and Antonia (DeLeon) Carrizalez in Lubbock. Anthony was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and collected memorabilia. Anthony loved to watch movies and collect crosses.Anthony is survived by his siblings, Alice and David Cardenas, Luis and Helen Carrizalez, Gabriel and Penny Carrizalez, Sylvia and Lucio Trevino, Guillermo Carrizalez, Gilbert Carrizalez, all of Lubbock, Vivian and Paul Stinson, of Round Rock, David Carrizalez, Danny Carrizalez, Eddie Carrizalez, Regina Carrizalez, Charlie and Joann Carrizalez, all of Lubbock, Angie Carrizalez, of Manor, and Andrea Carrizalez and her spouse Mario Bracamontez of Round Rock.He was preceded in death by his parents and one sibling.Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 6:00 p.m. at Combest Family Funeral Homes. A mass will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with burial to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.