Lubbock- 54 passed away Friday, April 24, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Anthony was born to Shirley Evans on October 17, 1965. He will be greatly missed. He leaves to cherish his memory; his daughters, Quanai Evans and Kiara Ross; son Dominic Morriel; 3 grandchildren, Jerriyah Esparaza, Braxton Holmes, and Cierra Morriel; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020