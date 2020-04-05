|
Farwell- Anthony Joplin, 67, of Farwell, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. There will be a private family viewing with a graveside service at a later date.
Anthony was born September 7, 1952 in Lubbock to Bobby and Wynona Joplin. He grew up on a farm six miles outside of Slaton and graduated from Cooper High School. He married Pam Elkins and they were blessed with three children, Wes, Ashley and Jenna. After farming in the Slaton area for many years, he moved to Farwell in 1999, buying Southwest Ag Farm Supply from his parents. In 2004 he married Sara Langdon. Anthony retired in June of 2019. He loved to travel, hunt and fish. He also loved horses, and was a team roper, at one time owning Hard Times Roping Arena outside of Slaton. He was a member of Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church. Anthony also loved and was a huge supporter of Texas Tech Athletics.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joplin; his daughter, Ashley Ussery; and his brother, Barry Joplin.
Anthony is survived by his wife, Sara of Farwell; his daughters, Jenna Lee Phillips and husband, Justin of Dumas and Jacqueline Megan Langdon and fiance, Ryan Clark of Lubbock; his sons, Wes Joplin and wife, Say of Spur, Charlie Langdon and wife, Caroline of Lubbock and Chris Langdon of Ft. Worth; his mother, Wynona Berkley and step-father, Bob of Lubbock; his brother, Marty Joplin and wife, Mitzi of Slaton; his five grandchildren plus one on the way, Makayla Joplin, Britany Joplin, Samantha Joplin, Dixon Ussery, and Evie Phillips; his great-grandchild, Kavyn Esparza; and his faithful companion, his dog, Tuff.
The family suggest memorials be made to Hamlin Memorial United Methodist Church in Farwell.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020