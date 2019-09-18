|
Lubbock- Anthony Leroy Latta, 95, of Lubbock went home to be with the Lord on September 16, 2019. He was born to W.A. Latta and Nancy Matthews Latta on November 9, 1923 in Crosby Co., Texas. They were among the pioneering farming families that settled near the community of Mount Blanco where they were members of the Baptist church.
He graduated from Crosbyton High School in 1940 and attended Wayland Baptist College in 1942. He served stateside in WW II from 1944 to 1946 as a Medical Technician. He married Evelyn Fern Wright Latta on May 5, 1951. Anthony was a lifelong farmer in Crosby and Floyd County. He was very proud that he drove a cotton stripper to age 91. He loved improvising & improving farm equipment, such as quick hitches for his plows in the 1960's. He moved to Lubbock in 1991 and was a member of Indiana Avenue Baptist Church.
His wife, Evelyn, preceded him in death December 6, 2009. Those left to cherish his memories are his two sons, David of Floydada and Sam {wife, Jan} of Wimberley, Texas; one daughter, Carol Colwell {husband, Kim} of Lubbock; granddaughters Jennifer and Nancy {husband, Brian}; grandsons Jason, Anthony {wife, Emma}, Tandy and Justin; and seven great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 10 A.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at the Carillon Lifecare Chapel at 1717 Norfolk Ave. in Lubbock. Dr. Steve McMeans of Indiana Baptist Church will officiate. Services are under the direction of Resthaven Funeral Home. There will be a visitation at Resthaven on Wednesday. Family and friends will be received from 6 P.M. to 8 P. M.
Memorials may be given to Indiana Baptist Church at 9507 Indiana Ave, Lubbock, TX 79423, Accolade Hospice at 5201 Indiana Ave., #101, Lubbock, TX 79413, or the . A special thanks to the nurses of Carillon House and Accolade Hospice.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019