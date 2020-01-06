|
|
Honolulu- On Monday, December 30th, 2019, Antonia "Toni" Rivera, loving mother and grandma, passed away at the age of 66 at her residence in Honolulu, Hawaii following a battle with cancer. Born and raised in Lubbock, Toni was one of nine siblings and graduated in 1975 from Estacado High School. During her professional career, she worked in the telecommunications industry as a senior manager. After her professional retirement, she worked at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lubbock. Toni had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel. She lived in several different states, including Texas, New Mexico, and Hawaii. Her most memorable trip was visiting the Holy Land and Rome. She enjoyed reading, sewing, hula dancing, and exploring the island of Oahu. She was a former parishioner of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Lubbock, TX and a parishioner Saint Augustine by the Sea Catholic Church, Honolulu, HI. Toni had a passion for helping others and giving back to her community by volunteering with Catholic charities and local hospitals. Toni is preceded in death by her parents, Santos and Elilia "Lillie" Chavez, her sister, Gloria Bustillos, and her husband, David Holloman. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Rivera and son-in-law Jerome Flores (Honolulu, HI); her two granddaughters, Katie Rivera and husband Keegan Williams (Austin, TX), and Anna Garcia (Honolulu, HI); her two sisters, Juanita Lara and husband Jim (Lubbock, TX), and Isabel Castillo (Arlington, TX); five brothers, Deacon Santos Chavez, Jr. (Lubbock, TX), Andres "Andy" Chavez and wife Madeleine (Fenton, MO), Alfredo "Freddy" Chavez and wife Elizabeth (Lubbock, TX), Daniel Jose "Danny" Chavez and wife Marina (Forney, TX), Jose Luis "Joe" Chavez and wife Gloria (Lubbock, TX); and many nieces and nephews. Visitation Info: Private viewing for immediate family on Tuesday, January 7th at 6:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home. A Funeral mass will be at St. Joseph's Catholic Church on Wednesday, January 8th at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020