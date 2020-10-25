1/1
Antonio "Nick" Garcia
1959 - 2020
Lubbock- Antonio "Nick" Garcia, 60, of Lubbock passed away October 19, 2020. He was born December 18, 1959 to Frank and Mary (Romero) Garcia

Nick worked at Acme Brick. He loved washing his truck and keeping himself looking like a pimp. He also enjoyed spending time with his wife. Nick was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and stepfather. He will be deeply missed.

Nick is survived by his children, Neisha (Andrea) Aguilar and Nick (Sarah) Garcia, his grandchildren, Richy, Jose-Antonio, Kiara, and Liam; step- children, Michelle (Ricky) Esperanza, Renee (Adam), Sandra (Joey) Quevedo, numerous step- grandchildren, and ex-wife Denise Bustamante.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and his loving wife of 19 years, Esperanza Castillo "My Love".

Visitation will be from noon - 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with a rosary from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life service will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Venue on Broadway with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.





Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Service
11:00 AM
Venue on Broadway
Funeral services provided by
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
