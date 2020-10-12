Lubbock - Antonio "Tony" Rodriquez left this earth on 9/11/2020. Tony was preceded in death by his parents Ramiro "Ray" and Carmen Rodriquez. Tony was born and raised in Spur, TX. Tony started his life long career even before graduating high school, when he joined the Spur EMS services. He served as a deputy for the Dickens County Sheriff's Dept., and later became a licensed paramedic and even an EMS Director- instructor he also joined the Spur Volunteer Fire Department, and the Spur Police Department. After returning from college he began working for the Government Soil Conservation Department, after some years he moved to Jayton, TX. Where he continued to work for the Kent County EMS, KENT County Fire Department he became a Deputy for Kent County Sheriff office and continued to work for the Government USDA in Jayton in which he retired after 23 years. Tony continued to work the EMS and Fire Department and became the Director of the EMS. Tony would work for several counties in their EMS departments such as Kent, Fisher, Stonewall, Kimble and Eden EMS. Tony's proudest moment was being a member of "DART" Disaster Assistance Relief Team he was given the opportunity to go to New York City and help out with the disaster of 911. He called his family to let them know he was on his way because "Duty Called" and he had to go. He boarded the plain 19 year ago with his friend Darrell and they did what they set out to do. There is no telling how many lives he touched, helped or even saved during his stay. Tony always gave of himself unselfishly so that others could have and be better off. Tony was a wonderful brother, Uncle, brother in law, cousin, and friend.
Tony leaves behind one brother, Ramiro (Becky) Rodriquez of Dickens; four Sisters, Christine Rodriquez of Lubbock, Carmen (Felix) Rodriquez-Salas of Lubbock
Mary Rodriquez of Lubbock and Rita Rodriquez of Lubbock; two nieces, Kimberly Rodriquez of Lubbock and Ralie Anna Rodriquez of Dickens; one great-niece, Tessa Ray Zavala of Lubbock; special friend Rosemary Grimaldo; several cousins and many many friends.
Rosary will be 6 PM, Monday, October 12, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Spur, TX.
Funeral Mass will be 10 AM; Tuesday at St. Mary's followed by interment in Spur Memorial Cemetery.
Services are under the care and direction of Adams Funeral Home in Crosbyton.
