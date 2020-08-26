Lubbock- It is with great sadness that Antonio "Tony" Sanchez a beloved husband, father and welo left this earth to be with his heavenly father on August 21, 2020. Tony was born to Frank Sanchez and Janie Ramos Sanchez on September 30, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas. He attended Wolfforth Elementary, RW Matthews Junior High, and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1970. He married Guadalupe Martinez on May 22, 1971. They were married for 49 years. He worked for Hamilton Roofing and worked as a journeyman lineman for Lubbock Power and Light for 15 years, before retiring due to medical issues. He was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church where he was a Guadalupano. He is survived by his wife Guadalupe; daughters Amy Lopez (Rick), Kristy Flores (Michael); grandchildren Christa Clark, Michael Ryne Clark, Sara Lopez (Serafin), Avery Flores and Brayden Perez; brother's Frank Sanchez (Laurie) and Jose Sanchez (Susanne); Sister Dolores Pyles (Lewis). He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Janie Sanchez, Brother David Sanchez, sister's Frances Prado and Tine Marie Sanchez. His family was his whole world and nothing was more important to him than them. The family would like to thank all family members and friends for all their prayers during this difficult time. Please continue your prayers for the family to help them during this time. Visitation will be Thursday, August 27th, from 5PM-7PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Abbey Chapel. A Rosary will follow at 7PM on Thursday. Funeral Mass will be Friday, August 28th, at 2PM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Lubbock, Texas. Please be aware that all guests attending services must wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.