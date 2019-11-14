|
|
Lubbock- April L. Killingsworth, 50, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Covenant Medical Center after a very lengthy battle with kidney disease. Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m.Saturday, November 16, at Bethany Baptist Church in Lubbock, TX.
She was born in Waxahachie, TX on April 19, 1969 to Joyce and the late Charles Burdett. She graduated from Lubbock Christian University in 2008 with a Bachelors in Accounting. She married Charles Killingsworth, August 19, 2008. She was a founding member and secretary for the Jade Jarrett Educaton Foundation in memory of her late nephew.
April was a very talented crocheter who was always making gifts for friends and family. Her biggest loves in this world were her 17 grandchildren and her 3 fur babies, Macie, Snicker, and Buddy. Nothing brought her more joy than getting to visit with any of her grandchildren. April was full of love and did her best to show it. She never hesitated to help those she saw in need when she could. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
She was proceeded in death by her father, Charles Burdett. She is survived by her mother, Joyce Burdett of Lamesa, TX, her husband, Charles Killingsworth of Lubbock, her sons Troy (Audra) Moore of Bastrop, TX and Andrew (Rachel) Moore of Lamesa, TX, step-son Jason (Miwa) Killingsworth of Okayama-shi, Japan, and step-daughter Kori (Sim) Larkins of Lubbock, TX, two sisters, Carla Jarrett of Abilene, TX, Tonya Moore in Lamesa, TX and 17 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Jade Jarrett Educational Foundation, 2425 88th St., Lubbock, TX 79423.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019