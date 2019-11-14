Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Aquanetta Yvette Traylor


1980 - 2019
Aquanetta Yvette Traylor Obituary
Lubbock- 39, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019. She was born January 1, 1980 to Jerry Anderson and Patsy Traylor in Lubbock, TX. She attended Estacado High School. She leaves to cherish her memory; father, Jerry (Teryll) Anderson; mother, Patsy (Torey) Traylor; two daughters, Kenaja Shaw and Aqyeria Montgomery; two sons, Patrick Jordan and Steve Gaither; three sisters, Lashunda (Ruben) Whitfield, Jai Hosley, and Gabrielle Hosley; seven brothers, Dedrick (Travie) Traylor, Jerry (Racheal) Traylor, Jeremy Cox, Gary (Tasha) McKnight, Dejuan Anderson, Diangelo Anderson, and Terrion Cox; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Victory In Praise. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
