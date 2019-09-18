|
Lubbock- Dr. A.R. Howard passed away peacefully at home Thursday, September 12, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Borger, Texas April 16, 1933. He graduated from Weatherford High School where he met and fell in love with Nancy Wood. One year later, they were married and celebrated 68 years together. Arthur received his B.A. degree in Biology & Chemistry from Texas Christian University then a concurrent M.A. and M.D. from University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. He practiced Family and Emergency Medicine for over 50 years. In addition to loving his profession, his goal in life was to always continue learning. He was absolutely a life-long learner. He wanted to know as much as he could about everything. After several years of Medical practice, he attended Texas Tech Law School and received his J.D. in 1972. He continued to practice medicine until 2006 when his health would no longer allow it. At that time, Dr. Howard, with his love of learning, requested that his body be donated to Texas Tech Medical School. That request was granted, so there will not be a funeral service.
He is survived by his wife Nancy Wood Howard; daughters T.K. Campbell (Mike), Marsha Curfew (Reese), Patti Frullo; sons Rick Howard (Kelli) and Mat Howard (Karen); he and Nancy's 12 grandchildren: Annie, John, Rebecca, Grant, Emily, Kendra, Alison, John Michael, Braden, Kelsey, Krista and Mitchell; and 10 great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019