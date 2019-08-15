|
|
Amherst- Aranza LaNell Payne, 16, of Amherst was killed in a vehicle accident Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born November 1, 2002 in Lubbock to Robert E. Payne and Christy R. (Jones) Payne.
Aranza loved the outdoors, especially hunting for deer and hogs and fishing. She liked to read and was currently editing children's books for a local author. Aranza was talented in the Arts, she was a wonderful singer and actress. She preformed in an Opera and was a member of the West Texas Children's Choir. She was deeply spiritual and an active member of the Amherst Church of Christ. Aranza was a loyal and true fiend to many.
Aranza is survived by her parents, Robert and Christy Payne of Amherst; a sister, Sarah Payne of the home; paternal grandfather, Bob Payne of Littlefield; maternal grandparents, Don and Mary Jones of Florida; and many extended family and countless friends.
A funeral service for Aranza and her sister Ella will be 3:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Crescent Park Church of Christ in Littlefield. Interment will follow in Amherst Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 1:00-2:30 at the church. Arrangements are under the personal care of Hillcrest Funeral Home in Littlefield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019