Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX 79329
(806) 892-3220
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moore-Rose Funeral Home
701 Main St
Idalou, TX 79329
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Idalou, TX
Arba Charles "Charlie" Meason


1933 - 2020
Arba Charles "Charlie" Meason Obituary
Idalou, Texas- Arba Charles "Charlie" Meason, age 86, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Idalou. Interment will follow at Idalou Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Idalou. Arba Charles "Charlie" Meason was born May 28, 1933 to Jesse James and Syvilla Hazel Hollis Meason in Wheeler County, Texas. He married the love of his life, Norma Jo Singleterry on July 28, 1951 in Clovis, New Mexico. He is survived by his wife; two sons, Danny Meason and wife, Cindy, of Lubbock and Jesse Meason and wife, Paula of Corsicana; two daughters, Melva Meason Haralson and Tonya Meason Ray and husband, Rusty, both of Lubbock; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; a brother, James Meason and wife, Lee, of Muleshoe; a sister-in-law, Anita Singleterry Stewart of Amarillo; a large extended family, and many special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, a brother, a son-in-law, and a grandson. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Idalou, where he served as a deacon for 38 years. He worked as a roughneck and driller in the oilfield from 1953 until 1964, when he went to work as a welder for Silverton Metal Works. In 1968, he moved to Lubbock to manage and later own ELCO Products. In 1975, he went to work for Texas Tech University in Buildings and Ground Maintenance and worked there until he retired in 1996. He loved bluegrass music and enjoyed his retirement traveling to bluegrass festivals. Memorials to First Baptist Church in lieu of flowers. Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
