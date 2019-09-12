Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries

Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
Arbrea Fae Smith Obituary
Lubbock- Arbrea Fae Smith, 100, passed away on September 9, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Friday, September 13, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 am, Friday at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Arbrea by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Arbrea Fae Smith was born April 3, 1919 in Crosbyton, TX to Rodger R. Jones and Bessie Gaddy Jones. In 1938 she married Delvin F. Smith in Lubbock. She was a homemaker and a member of Monterey Church of Christ. She enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Veteran's Administration.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, husband (1990), and son, Vance Smith (2019).

She is survived by a son, Wayne Smith (wife, Sharon) and a daughter Delzene Moncrief (husband, Lewis). She has nine grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Children's Home of Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
