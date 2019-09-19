|
|
Lubbock- Arden Hawkins entered eternal rest on September 14, 2019. He was born September 2, 1928 in Martha, Oklahoma to Arthur and Roberta Hawkins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21 at 11:00 a.m., Sanders Funeral Home Chapel.
Arden proudly served his country as a Corporal in the Army from 1951-1953. Residing in the Lubbock community since 1970, he worked as a self-employed food broker. He was dedicated to his work while serving in the community as a member of Broadway Church of Christ, Greater Lubbock Rotary, Plains Capital Bank Advisory Board Member, CitiBus Transportation Committee among many other boards and committees. Arden was coronated a 33rd degree Inspector General Honorary in 2017, a 50 year member of Lubbock Scottish Rite and served as chairman of the Lubbock Scottish Rite Building Corporation for many years. He was also a 50 year member of the Khiva Shrine, Past Master of Wolfforth-Frenship Lodge No. 1447 and a Past District Deputy Grand Master.
Arden is survived by his son James Hawkins of Lubbock; Kaye Dowell and husband Hank of Guthrie, OK; Karen Robertson and husband Glen of Lubbock; grandchildren Brian Dowell and wife Keely of Guthrie, OK; Elizabeth Ball and husband Justin of Agra, OK; and Kirby Phillips and wife Brooke of Lubbock; great-grandchildren Adler Ball, Carsyn Ball, Wrigley Dowell, Crue Phillips, Corben Phillips and Garrett Dowell. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Roberta Hawkins; his loving wife Joyce Hawkins and a grandson CJ Phillips.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to The Scottish Rite Learning Center of West Texas, 1101 70th Street, Lubbock, TX 79412.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019