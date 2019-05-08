Home

Argie Reynolds
Argie L. Reynolds Obituary
Lubbock- Graveside service will be held for Argie Louise Reynolds, 84, on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home from 6:00 P.M.- 8:00 P.M. Argie passed away Friday May 3, 2019 in Lubbock. She was born October 1934 in Lubbock, Texas to Jessie and Anita Stennett. She graduated from Lorenzo High School. Argie worked as a Frame Operator at South Western Bell Telephone Company. She loved her children and grandchildren.

Argie is survived by her son, Terry Reynolds, daughter, Renee Parsons and her husband Scott; grandchildren, Clay Reynolds and wife Kari, Scott Reynolds and wife Kristi, Terryn Parsons; great-grandson, Gage Reynolds; sister, Patsy Wilson; brother, Charlie Stennett.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother John Stennett and daughter-in-law Patty Reynolds.

Argie supported St. Jude's Children Hospital and the Lubbock Animal Shelters. Online condolences may be offered at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 8 to May 9, 2019
