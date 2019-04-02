Home

Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
407 N University
Lubbock, TX 79415
806-744-8942
Ariah Marie Esquivel


Ariah Marie Esquivel Obituary
Lubbock- Ariah Marie Esquivel of Lubbock, TX went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 29, 2019, at the age of 21 years. She is survived by her loving husband, Diago Lovato; parents, Aurelio Mauricio DeLeon and Andie Esquivel; son, Liam Kingston Lovato; siblings, Aurelio Mauricio DeLeon Jr., Ambrie Makayla DeLeon, Acrista Mindie DeLeon, Alyssa Moreno, Jazyln Destiny DeLeon and Mason DeLeon; five aunts, one uncle and numerous other family and loved ones. Visitation will be held at Guajardo Funeral Chapels on Tuesday, April 2 from 9am-9pm, and again on Wednesday, April 3 from 9am-9pm. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, April 4th, at Church Of The Blessed, Int., 4810 Avenue P., Lubbock, TX., with Pastor Bobby officiating. Interment will follow in Peaceful Gardens Cemetery, Woodrow, TX.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019
