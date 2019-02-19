|
|
Lubbock- Ariel Fernandez, 61 of Lubbock passed away Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born December 26, 1957 in Mexico to Pedro and Juanita (Villarreal) Fernandez. Ariel graduated from Estacado High School. He worked as the Assistant Director of Continuing Education for Texas Tech until retirement. Ariel was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Roland Fernandez of San Antonio, Fernando Fernandez and wife Stella, Pete Fernandez and wife Elsa, Robert Fernandez; and sister, Marisela Hernandez all of Lubbock.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Juanita; brothers, Reginald and Arnold Fernandez.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with rosary to be cited at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with burial to follow at City of Lubbock Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019