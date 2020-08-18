1/1
Arlene Esther Brooks
1934 - 2020
Levelland- Ms. Arlene Esther Brooks 85 years age of Levelland passed away on Saturday August 15th, 2020 in Levelland. She was born on November 12th, 1934 in Detroit, Michigan.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Levelland. Officiating: Rev. Ernesto Lopez Music by : Jose Flores Interment: will be held at the City of Levelland Cemetery. Rosary will be held on Monday, August 17th, and 18th, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. at Head Duarte Funeral Home Chapel of Levelland. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
