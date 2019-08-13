Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
1920 - 2019
Arlo Shobe Obituary
Lubbock- Arlo "Pa" Shobe, of Lubbock, passed away on August 11, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 99. He was born on July 22, 1920 in Waverly, KS, the son of Arthur and Edna Shobe.

Arlo honorably served his county in the U.S. Navy.

He is survived by his son, Michael; daughter, Lisa; grandchildren, Andrew, Tiana, Benjamin, Zachary, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Graveside Services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
