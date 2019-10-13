|
|
Lubbock- Arlys Auvena Womble Welch, 92, of Amarillo, died Thursday October 10, 2019 with her family at her side. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park, 15602 TX-493 Loop, Lubbock, TX. Arlys was born February 26, 1927 in Spearman, TX to James Olin Womble and Erma Batton Womble. She attended school in Spearman, TX graduating in 1944 and moved to Lubbock shortly after. She met and married the love of her life, E.E. "Jack" Welch, on October 9, 1948 and worked with Jack in their family business until his death, March 25, 1965. They had 3 daughters, Mona (Harris), Terry (Thomas) and Donna (Gregory). In her free time, Arlys was an avid follower of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren's activities and athletic events. She was a life-long lover of flowers (especially roses), collecting recipes, and all sports-- especially her Texas Tech Red Raiders Football and Softball teams.
She was a Charter Member of the Lubbock Women's Bowling Association and an avid bowler for 57 years, where she received LWBA Life Membership, LWBA Hall of Fame, Bowler of the Year, and many other local and state awards. Additionally, she served on the Board of Directors in many leadership capacities, and was awarded Permanent Membership in the Women's International Bowling Congress. Arlys is preceded in death by her parents Olin and Erma Womble, husband E.E. "Jack" Welch, and brother Arlan Womble. She is survived by her three daughters and their husbands, Mona and Robert Harris of Claude, TX; Terry and Randy Thomas of Canyon, TX; Donna and Chris Gregory of Livingston, TX; 8 Grandchildren; 15 Great-Grandchildren; Sister-in-law Barbara Womble; and Nephew Arn Womble and wife Patty. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to LUSBC "Arlys Welch Youth Bowling Scholarship" c/o Deb West 3635 60th St., Lubbock, TX or BSA Hospice of Amarillo. Special thanks to BSA Hospice of Amarillo, especially Clarissa Gamez and the staff of Abundantly Blessed.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019