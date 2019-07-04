|
Lubbock- Armando Gonzales of Lubbock entered into eternal life and had to say good bye to those whom he treasured most on July 2, 2019. Armando was a loving husband of 47 years to Naida Marie DeLeon Gonzlaes, a devoted father Christopher Gonzales, Kristyanna Morgan, Mark Gonzales, Rosalynn Gonzales and Brianna Gonzales, a beloved grandfather to Kelsey, Christopher, Kaysie and Blake Gonzales and Melanie Beberniss, also Isaiah, Josiah and Zariah Valenzuela, Xavius, Julianna, Lillian, and Jillienne Morgan, Justin Gonzales and U.S. Navy Sailor Seleste Palomo. His pride and joy were his great grandchildren Jaxson Valenzuela, Sophia Elle Valenzuela and Zia Gonzales. Born in Slaton on October 16, 1952, he was a son to the late Gilberto and Cleotilde Gonzales and he had 5 brothers. Armando was an inspiring man who saw the world as it should be and worked to achieve that goal as an advocate for many. He was a leader and led by example. He sincerely cared about his community. He aspired to be their voice and to better the lives of many. He taught Spanish at Texas Tech University and some area schools. He was a lifetime learner and earned five undergraduate degrees, a Master's degree and was working on his Ph.D. at TTU until January 2018 when he faced the challenge of his life. Armando was the eternal optimist who met each challenge with zeal. He took great delight in the accomplishments of his family and was a supportive force in their lives. At the age of 17 he started working as a radio announcer back in the day when you had to operate the turntables and the cart player without the help of computers or a producer. He was known by those in the Tejano music industry as a pioneer in radio along with his wife and his colleagues who were like family to him. Armando was a line producer for Little Joe and many other groups in the Tejano music world. He was the host of Tejano Times, a radio talk show that addressed local issues from 2006 until 2008. Armando ran for the Lubbock City Council in 2008. He also worked on the re-election campaign of longtime Congressman Charlie Stenholm and others. A special thanks goes out to the many awesome caregivers, nurses and doctors who touched his life with kindness and understanding. They are numerous so forgive me if I forget to mention any of you very special angels like Ebonie, Cecilia, Karen, Josie, Carlita, Sheryl, Schizelle, Sierra, Lovelia, Bill, Diana, Priscillla, Randy, Berta, Brandi, Albert, Julie, Jordan and Christina and all of the nursing staff at Carillon for the excellent care that they provided. Services are under the care of Guajardo Funeral Chapels, 407 N. University and are scheduled to commence with a viewing starting at 4:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Thursday July 4 and viewing beginning at 9:00 am on July 5 with a prayer service starting at 7:00 pm. Services will commence at 1:00 pm on Saturday July 6 at Guajardo Funeral Chapels with internment following at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019