Lubbock- Armando "Mondo" Gonzalez passed away April 19, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 69 years at 2 pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Mondo's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.



Armando "Mondo" Gonzalez was born on December 7, 1949 to Jose and Virginia Euriste Gonzalez in Lamesa, TX. Mondo married Teresa Flake Gonzalez on April 26, 1994 in Lubbock, TX. Mondo was a truck driver for 35 years and retired from Saia Motor Freight in 2017. Mondo was a people person and a talker. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and fur baby, Annie. He also enjoyed catching up with friends. He left a positive impression on everyone he met.



Survivors include his wife, Teresa Gonzalez; daughters, Heather Dawn Amalla and husband, Julian; Tara Hopkins and husband, Zachary; grandchildren, Kirsten Davis, Katlen Davis, Mark Davis, Cambri Randolph, Rilee Randolph, Colton Randolph, Hadleigh Needham; great-grandchild, Annabelle Elkins; siblings, Alexander Gonzales and wife, Mary; Joe Gonzales and wife, Christina; Sylvia Gonzales, and Mikeall Gonzales and wife, Maria.



He was preceded in death by his father, Jose Maria Gonzalez, mother, Virginia Euriste Gonzalez. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019