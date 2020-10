Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Arminda's life story with friends and family

Share Arminda's life story with friends and family

Arminda H (Valenzuela) Molinar 78, of Morton, Texas died October 12, 2020. Services will be 2:00 PM, Friday on October 16, 2020 at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Morton. ELLIS FUNERAL HOME



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store