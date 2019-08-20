Home

Arnetta (Wood) Miller


1945 - 2019
Arnetta (Wood) Miller Obituary
Tahoka- Arnetta Joyce Miller, 73 of Tahoka, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Arnetta was born in Colorado City on November 17, 1945 to Luke and Nora Belle (Inman) Wood. After graduating from Tahoka High School in 1964, she married her high-school sweetheart, Billy Miller, on June 26th. After raising her family and being a dedicated homemaker, she worked as a secretary for Montgomery Seed and Delinting for 10 years. Arnetta was a loving, compassionate person who cared for her family, friends and was a Mom to many through her leadership in 4H and FFA. Arnetta was a member of First Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Billy; daughters, Marci Gandy and husband Roddy and Sharla Askew and husband Ty, all of Tahoka; and sister, MaryBelle Mahurin of Tahoka. Arnetta also leaves behind her most precious pride and joys grandchildren, Brady Askew and wife Shea, Cassidy Allison and husband Taylor, and Jynna Bass and husband Justin; and great-grandchildren, Jentry and Summitt Askew, Paislee and Sterlee Allison and Barrett Bass. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Lyndell Wood.

Visitation will begin at noon Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes with the family receiving friends 6-8 p.m. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Tahoka First Baptist Church with interment to follow at the Nevels Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the First Baptist Church, PO Box 1547, Tahoka, 79373.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019
