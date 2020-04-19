Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnoldo Vasquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnoldo Vasquez Jr.


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arnoldo Vasquez Jr. Obituary
Lubbock- Arnoldo Vasquez, Jr. of Lubbock passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born June 30, 1960 in Slaton. Arnoldo worked as a CPS worker, a nurse for many years at UMC, and retired from the Montford Unit. He loved the outdoors and was an amazing grill master. Arnoldo was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and loved his Texas Tech Red Raiders!

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Cecilia Martinez-Vasquez of Lubbock and mother, Abelina Vasquez of Lubbock. Arnoldo was also a "bonus" dad and loved deeply by his children, Maria "Lulu" Chavira and husband Danny, Maria Kopel and husband Dean, Paul Trevino and wife Monica, all of Lubbock, Nehemias Trevino of Amarillo, and daughter-in-law, Maria Trevino of Canyon; sisters, Doris Wells and husband Marcus of Longview, Carolina Leal of Plainview; eight grandchildren; and numerous extended relatives and friends that he truly loved.

He was preceded in death by his father, Arnoldo Vasquez, Sr.

Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arnoldo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -