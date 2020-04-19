|
Lubbock- Arnoldo Vasquez, Jr. of Lubbock passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 59. He was born June 30, 1960 in Slaton. Arnoldo worked as a CPS worker, a nurse for many years at UMC, and retired from the Montford Unit. He loved the outdoors and was an amazing grill master. Arnoldo was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and loved his Texas Tech Red Raiders!
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 13 years, Cecilia Martinez-Vasquez of Lubbock and mother, Abelina Vasquez of Lubbock. Arnoldo was also a "bonus" dad and loved deeply by his children, Maria "Lulu" Chavira and husband Danny, Maria Kopel and husband Dean, Paul Trevino and wife Monica, all of Lubbock, Nehemias Trevino of Amarillo, and daughter-in-law, Maria Trevino of Canyon; sisters, Doris Wells and husband Marcus of Longview, Carolina Leal of Plainview; eight grandchildren; and numerous extended relatives and friends that he truly loved.
He was preceded in death by his father, Arnoldo Vasquez, Sr.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020