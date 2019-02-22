|
|
Lubbock- 45, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Arron was born on November 30, 1973 to Valce Parks, Sr. and Karen Sue Williams in Lubbock, TX. Arron attended Lubbock Public Schools and graduated from Dunbar High School. He received his Bachelor Degree in Special Education from Texas Tech University. He was a dedicated member of the 100 Black Men of West Texas and Omega PSI PHI Fraternity. He was an educator for Lubbock Public School District and a soccer coach with the Lubbock Soccer Association. He was a faithful member and deacon of Rising Star Baptist Church. He leaves to cherish his memory; his ex-wife, Kimberly McConic; mother, Karen Williams (Kevin); 2 daughters, Keissa McConic and Lillyan McConic; sister, Ny'Quisha McConic (Mack Ashea); 3 brothers, Kevin McConic (Tawnya); Andre Johnson (Tina), and Valce Parks, Jr.; special brother, Royce Toler (Stephanie); 5 aunts, 3 uncles; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke Baptist Church. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019